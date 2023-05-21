RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family in Raleigh is turning a traumatic situation into an opportunity to help others.

Wyatt Fleming and his bearded dragon, Mushu (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

They want to use their story to spread awareness.

Wyatt Fleming is an active seven-year-old who loves riding his bike and has a special bond with his bearded dragon, Mushu, who has the same amputation as he does.

Two years ago, Wyatt was playing in the yard when he had a traumatic run-in with a lawnmower.

“I was backing up and I heard it getting closer and closer and I finally turned around and it was right there,” Wyatt explained.

Megan Standish-Fleming showing where the accident happened (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

His mom, Megan Standish-Fleming, got the call while she was at work.

“It was such a shock when I lifted up that blanket and I saw one foot,” she said. “And the first thing Wyatt said to me was, ‘Mommy, why weren’t you there?’”

Since then, the family’s focus has been on healing.

“I wanted to make something better out of that really bad day,” Standish-Fleming explained.

They visited the Fairview Fire Department to thank the first responders who saved Wyatt’s life the day of the accident.

They also got involved with the nonprofit, North Carolina Adapted Sports, where Wyatt met others just like him.

“They opened the door, ‘Hey Wyatt!’ My son’s eyes got about that big around because at five years old he hadn’t seen another amputee, not that he was even aware of,” Standish-Fleming said.

The organization gave Wyatt opportunities like rock climbing and also gave him a special bike — his new favorite thing.

“I loved it!” Wyatt exclaimed.

He also got several prosthetic legs from Del Bianco Prosthetics.

“Watching him be able to do it and hearing him be so excited, ‘Mom, look at me, look look look!’ was the greatest feeling in the world,” Standish-Fleming said.

She now serves on the nonprofit’s board, using her family’s story to help others.

“Getting involved in sports really helps,” she said.

On Sunday, the North Carolina Adapted Sports organization will host its first Bike Rodeo, Helmet Safety Check, and Touch-A-Truck fundraiser.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Middle Creek Community Center in Apex.