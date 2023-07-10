RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Anyelo Galvan Duran of Raleigh took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Duran bought his lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from EZ Way on Poole Drive in Garner. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.