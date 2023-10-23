RALEIGH, N.C. — Kelvin Barr of Raleigh took a chance on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

Barr bought his lucky ticket using Online Play. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the April 19 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

Barr arrived at lottery headquarters last Thursday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.