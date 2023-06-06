RALEIGH, N.C. — Travis Davis of Raleigh took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Davis bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Five Points Family Fare on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

When he arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February of 2022 with eight top prizes of $1 million. One $1 million prize remains to be claimed.

