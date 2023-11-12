RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh resident Michael Harrington plans to use the $200,000 prize that he won in a second-chance drawing on Wednesday to take his mother on a cruise.

“I was already planning to take her, but now she can have even more fun on the cruise,” he said.

Harrington won his prize in the fifth and final Carolina Jackpot Second Chance drawing. His entry was picked from more than 4.1 million entries.

“I had to read the email three times before I realized it,” Harrington recalled.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,500.

“I’m in disbelief still,” Harrington said. “But I’m excited.”

In addition to the cruise, Harrington said he will pay some bills with his winnings.

Players got a second chance with their Carolina Jackpot tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they were automatically entered into the next drawing. The first four drawings featured a rolling jackpot and the fifth drawing featured a top prize of $200,000.

For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.