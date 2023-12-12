RALEIGH, N.C. — The holidays just got a lot sweeter for Raleigh resident Bobby Wilder after he unwrapped the first $1 million prize in a new scratch-off game.

“I’m definitely going to make sure my family is going to have the best Christmas,” he said.

Wilder’s big win came on the new $50 scratch-off, $10 Million Spectacular, which debuted earlier this week. He bought his lucky ticket on Thursday from Fast Pik Food Mart on Garner Road in Raleigh.

“I called my mom crying and told her, ‘I just won a million dollars,’” he recalled.

When Wilder arrived at lottery headquarters last Thursday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,514.

Wilder said in addition to planning a great Christmas for his family, he will save some of his winnings, ‘for a rainy day.’

The $10 Million Spectacular game debuted this month with five top prizes of $10 million, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Five $10 million prizes, 19 $1 million prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

