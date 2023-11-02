RALEIGH, N.C. — Gloria Mejia of Raleigh tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize.

Mejia bought her Super Loteria ticket from the Circle K on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters last week and, after tax withholdings, took home $97,875.

The Super Loteria game debuted in May with six $150,000 top prizes. Three $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.