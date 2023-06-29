RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Kathy Frankos knows a thing or two about hard work.

She started working for Hardee’s Restaurant in the 1970s and has been there since.

“I have… I have seen people come and I’ve seen people go,” Ms. Frankos said.

Frankos has been around almost as long as Hardees itself. She started a mere 15 years after Wilber Hardee opened his first restaurant in Greenville, North Carolina, on Sept. 3, 1960.

The one on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh where she works is owned by Boddie Noell Enterprises, one of the oldest and largest Hardee’s franchisees. There’s a reason why Frankos has lasted so long.

“I like it because I enjoy the work, but I enjoy waiting on customers and they have some good benefits. It’s a job you work at, but you leave it in its place when you go home… not like you have tons of paperwork following you home,” she said.

Frankos initially took the job to pay her way through school, and she did. She has two degrees from NC State University. She knew early on, the key to living was simple.

“You need to find out what you’re good at doing and you need to stick with it and build continuity because that’s important,” she said.

Her manager Sharyn Black said she epitomizes everything she talks about.

“This woman has more spunk than these young folks,” Black said.

“She’s my go-getter, she’s dependable, she’s reliable, I can call her anytime and she’s on the way.”

To put Frankos’ longevity into perspective, according to the self-proclaimed career experts at Zippia, people between ages 16-19 only average 0.7 years on a job. For those 55 and older, it’s an average of 9.8 years. And food preparation and serving, of all professions, average the lowest longevity rate at 1.6 years.

Frankos has beat all those numbers, exponentially. And she is showing no signs or interest in calling it quits.

“I don’t know… maybe two or three years, I don’t know. I will just leave that in the hands of the Lord,” she said.