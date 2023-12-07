RALEIGH, N.C. — Kiu Nim of Raleigh took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Nim bought her lucky Power 20s ticket from A&C Supermarket on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on November 28 to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

The Power 20s game debuted in October with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

