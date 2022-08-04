A sea turtle hatchling (white in color with brown eyes) crawls on the sandy beach towards the ocean (NPS photo by M. Davis)

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare white turtle was found along a North Carolina beach last month, according to Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Parks Service workers.

The first sea turtle nest along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore hatched on July 23, and several more nests have hatched since then.

NPS officials excavating the nests on July 27 found a rare leucistic loggerhead sea turtle at the bottom of a nest chamber.

Officials only see a few turtles with this specific genetic deviation every year.

Leucistic turtles may be mistaken for albino turtles at first glance. They have less pigmentation than most loggerhead turtles, but they aren’t completely white and don’t have pink eyes like albino animals.

The special turtle was released by the excavators who found it, and it crawled into the ocean.