Report: Mark Cuban buys Texas town that only has a mobile home park, strip club

MUSTANG, Texas (KXAN) — A tiny town about an hour southeast of Dallas now reportedly belongs to billionaire Mark Cuban.

The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that the owner of the Dallas Mavericks purchased the community of Mustang, Texas, in Navarro County. It’s estimated the town has about two dozen residents, and the only businesses there are a mobile home park and a strip club.

Cuban told the Dallas newspaper that he bought the property to help a friend and said he does not know what he will do with it yet.

Reports online show the town went on sale in 2017 for $4 million, though it’s not known how much Cuban paid for the community.

Nexstar’s KXAN reached out Thursday afternoon to Cuban for comment about the reported purchase as well as his plans for the community, but he did not respond before publication.

Earlier this year, a small Tennessee town formerly known as Water Valley was listed for sale at just $725,000. Located roughly an hour southwest of Nashville, Water Valley sits on seven acres of land and has an estimated population of 20, according to the listing agent.