GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What a way to hop into the work week, residents in Gastonia near Lineberger Park saw a kangaroo hanging out in their neighborhood Monday morning.

“Well that’s a [sic] interesting start to a Monday!!! The things you see in Gastonia,” wrote TJ Sutton on Facebook.









Bryan Southers took the photos and tells Queen City News that animal control was called. Gastonia Animal Control confirms that they did take a call for a kangaroo sighting on Monday morning, and the kangaroo was returned to its owner.

“I was 20 feet from it, 1000% real,” Southers wrote on Facebook.

Sutton answered a comment about if the photos were real or not.

“Very real lol couldn’t believe it ourselves,” Sutton wrote on Facebook.

At this time, it is unclear how the kangaroo made it into the Gastonia neighborhood and got away from its owner.

Kangaroos are not native to North Carolina, and it is very unlikely to come across one living here. The marsupials are known for living in Australia and Papua New Guinea but originated in South America millions of years ago before the continents broke apart.

In their native Australia, kangaroos live in open fields away from humans, however, urbanization has taken over some of their habitat. Kangaroos are considered pests in suburban areas much like a gopher, rabbit, or a mole would be a pest to our own yards and gardens here.

Environmentalists say the threat of being attacked by a kangaroo are very low, but not zero.

The Queensland Government in Australia says that kangaroos are a protected species, and a permit is needed to raise one in captivity. If you see one, you should enjoy them but stay as far away from them as possible and DO NOT feed them. Getting close to one could result in severe injury if you are perceived as a threat.