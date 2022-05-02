LENOIR, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lenoir police officers took an unusual call Saturday, to say the least.

‘File this one under other duties,’ the department wrote whimsically on its Facebook page after receiving a call over the weekend about an emu that was on the loose in a residential neighborhood.

The female emu named ‘Kevin’ was observed on Saturday laying down beside a father and his three children on Eastwood Park Drive, officers said. The dad was the one who called the police for assistance.

Upon their arrival officers used a dog leash and fed her by the hand leading her into a neighbor’s backyard.

Caldwell County Animal Enforcement arrived a short time later and discovered Kevin lived in Moravian Falls, over 30 miles away.