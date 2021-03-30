Sam ‘the man’ honored on Lake Norman HS football senior night

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 was invited to experience the pre-game Senior Night event at Lake Norman High school, but this annual pre-game tradition turned out to be very special for one particular senior classmate and fellow member of the varsity football team.

Meet Sam “The Man” Jordan. He has been manager of the Lake Norman Wildcats since his freshman year. He has Down-Syndrome, but Down-Syndrome is not who he is. This is his story. Here’s what he had to say:

“I am “Sam The Man” and this is my story…..

I love football! I love cheerleading and cheerleaders! I love music and I love to dance!

I love to motivate people to be who they are and to win!

I know I have Down Syndrome. I know I’m awesome 🙂

I work at Publix as a bagger and love my job.

When I began at Lake Norman High School as a freshman, I wanted to be with the varsity football players. I wanted to motivate them at halftime by speaking to them in the locker room. The football coach spoke with me and I shared my passion for football with him and I was a part of the team from that point on! I met Cole Jackson who now plays for Appalachian. He’s been an inspiration to me. Max Williamson who is also a senior on the team inspires me – he’s amazing!

I love the football team and the coaches. They gave me a chance to use my skills to encourage them.

I remember at the end of one of our seasons, crying with the seniors on the football field after the game, because it was their last game and we didn’t make it to the playoffs. I remember being able to give a speech at the football banquet and when I was done, everyone stood up and clapped!

This year, we finally beat Mooresville High School, our rivals and Myers Creek-former state champions! I’m so proud of the Wildcats! When the students are allowed to be at the games in the student section, they yell, “Go Sammie!” and I show my dance moves! I am on a competition cheer team called Starfire with One United Cheer and I have some moves.

Now I’m a senior. I’m getting honored with the rest of the senior football players. I get to wear a jersey!

I’ve been accepted into Western Carolina University for this fall! I want to be a college student. I want to be a motivational speaker. I want people to see me and not Down Syndrome.”

Motivational speaking is what landed Sam “The Man” Jordan on the varsity football team four years ago, and it is a passionate goal of his to be a motivational speaker for many more years to come.