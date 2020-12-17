Santa Goes Fishing: Nearly 300 anglers from across NC ‘got jolly’ while raising money for Toys for Tots

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s been a tough year for charities, but recently a group of fishing enthusiasts found a unique way to help children and spread a little holiday cheer along the way. How’d they do it? They got jolly.

Cloudy skies didn’t stop a fleet of bass boats from gathering in Mooresville last Saturday. At the helm of each and every craft? Old Saint Nick.

Sort of.

Nearly 300 anglers from across the region wiggled into Santa Claus suits provided by tournament organizers Ugly Stick, fishing rod manufacturer.

“We thought if there was ever a year for fishermen to have a good time, this was the year, so we had the idea let’s ask everybody to put on a Santa suit, raise some money and set the world record for the most Santa’s in a bass fishing tournament,” said Marc Kempter of Ugly Stik.

“I’m not sure that’s an actual record that exists, to be honest, I just think people are ready to enjoy themselves today.”

Along the way, the anglers collected nearly $15,000 worth of toys for Toys for Tots.

“I think it’s great, anything to help Toys for Tots, it’s a great cause for sure,” said bass fisherman Rob Roakes.

The one-day tournament awarded prizes to dozens of Santas, both for their final catches and the decorations of their boats.

But make no mistake, these jolly old elves are here to catch some bass.

“People think we’re crazy for fishing in December but fish bite hopefully we’ll catch big ones,” said Roakes, behind a Santa beard.

Soon after gathering, the boats roared off to their captain’s favorite honey holes, kicking up spray along the way. With all that horsepower, who needs reindeer?

