Saving your tires: Good Samaritan’s efforts turn into heroic hobby

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- You may not even know it, but a Mount Holly man has likely saved you money.

Dennis Dotson’s concerns for keeping his community safe have turned into a heroic hobby.

“You find all kinds of junk,” Dotson said.

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. One local man is proof that you never know what kind of trash or treasure you might find at your feet.

“I know it’s weird,” said Mount Holly Resident Dennis Dotson. “You find these things and they’re complete trash — but they turn into treasure you have fun with.”

With every step Dennis Dotson takes, he’s on the search for something eccentric.

“You never know what you’re gonna find,” he said. “So it’s always entertaining.”

Dotson walks his dogs along Mount Holly’s Main Street every day — and every day, he finds more clutter to add to his unique collection.

“It’s kind of relaxing,” he said. “It’s actually become a hobby.”

A heroic hobby, of sorts.

You see, the original goal for Dennis was to simply be a Good Samaritan. He hunts for hidden dangers in and along the road. He’s been doing it for more than a year now, picking up things like nails, bolts and metals in the streets that could damage not only your tires, but your car, too.

“It feels good, you know– saving people’s tires,” Dotson said.

In fact, he may have even saved *you* some cash a time or two.

Dennis, who is a small-business owner and creates custom kicks by trade, keeps his collectibles as little mementos– from metals to unidentifiable objects.

There’s no telling how many tires he’s likely saved so far. But, judging by the jingle jangle in his plastic bag of junk– it’s likely been quite a few.

“Some of the nails I’ve picked up I know would have saved people’s tires,” he said.

In just two weeks, he’s collected four pounds worth of scraps.

“I’ve found bullets, large pieces of metal, bolts, a lady’s social security card, drugs– but you find that everywhere.”

And, he’s even managed to make a few bucks along the way.

“That’s always fun when you find money,” he said. “I found six or seven dollars so far this year– so I figure by the end of the year I’ll have enough money for a nice dinner.”

But, no matter where he walks or what he finds– his goal remains the same. To keep people safe on these small town city streets.

“If I can save someone’s tire or windshield or keep them from getting hit while walking, it’s a good thing to help people out,” he said.

Dotson plans to keep collecting metals over the next year. He doesn’t quite know yet what he wants to use them for– but likely something artistic.