GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new bundle of joy will be coming to the Greensboro Science Center!

Holly, the pygmy hippo who has lived at the Greensboro Science Center since June 2021 when Revolution Ridge opened, is expecting a calf with her mate Ralph!

Revolution Ridge opened in June 2021 with the intention of being a breeding center for endangered animals, according to a release from the Greensboro Science Center. Their “signature” pygmy hippo exhibit was designed with this in mind, with lots of features to mimic a pygmy hippo’s natural habitat.

Holly (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center) Holly the Pygmy Hippo’s Ultrasound (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

Ultrasound images show what the experts think is an active and healthy baby hippo who is due sometime this spring.

“While the GSC team is clearly very excited, we have to be cognizant that Holly is a first-time mom and successful reproduction in a wide array of species comes with many challenges. Survival rates can vary with age, experience, genetics and unknown health conditions. So far, the health and activity level of the calf in-utero looks positive,” Glenn Dobrogosz, the GSC’s CEO says.

Pygmy hippos are endangered. They’re only found in four West African counties, with habitat loss, pollution and hunting contributing to their dwindling numbers.

Congratulations and good luck to first-time mom Holly!