South Carolina’s top baby names for 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There might be an influx of Will, Bill and Liams in elementary South Carolina classrooms in the next several years, according to 2020 baby name statistics from the Social Security Administration.

William topped the list for South Carolina’s most popular baby names in 2020, while Ava was the most popular name for girls.

Noah, James, Liam and Elijah rounded out the top five for boys. Olivia, Charlotte, Emma and Amelia rounded out the most common names for girls.

Names ending in -son were popular, including Mason, Jackson, Grayson/Greyson, Kingston, Hudson, Bryson, Jaxson and Jameson.

Three spellings of Riley (at 102 girls), including Ryleigh (at 50 girls) and Rylee (at 44 names) were in the top 100 for baby girls born in 2020.

The top names weren’t too different from 2019’s list, with William and Noah in first and second place each year. Carter and Michael dropped out of the top ten for boys for 2020.

The names were also similar for girls, with Ava beating Olivia for the top spot last year. The rest of the top 10 list for girls remained the same, with some names switching places.

Nationally, the top names for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, James, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Alexander. The top names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

The top baby names for boys born in South Carolina in 2020 were:

William (279 babies) Noah (275 babies) James (248 babies) Liam (246 babies) Elijah (226 babies) Mason (198 babies) John (180 names) Jackson (174 names) Oliver (162 names) Lucas (148 names)

The top baby names for girls born in South Carolina in 2020 were:

Ava (254 babies) Olivia (231 babies) Charlotte (198 babies) Emma (194 babies) Amelia (179 babies) Harper (160 babies) Isabella (160 babies) Elizabeth (147 babies) Sophia (132 babies) Abigail (117 babies)

The list is slightly different locally, according to information released earlier this year by Conway Medical Center. Of 1,420 babies born at the hospital last year, about half were the only baby born there in 2019 with that name.

The most popular name for boys was Noah, followed by Liam and Daniel.

The most popular name for girls was Isabella, followed by a tie between Ava and Harper. Chloe and Scarlett tied for third place.

“Surprisingly enough, or not, there were no babies named Corona or Rona,” the hospital said in a post. “We don’t anticipate that being a trend anytime soon.”