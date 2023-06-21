HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — In this age of gaming consoles and cell phones, children have the ability to race just about any kind of vehicle in just about any kind of race imaginable. But, there are still young people who opt for the real thing. All they need is gravity and the skills to drive a straight line.

In essence, that is what Soap Box Derby racing is, and it was on full display over the weekend (06/17) in Hollins. That is where the annual Star City Soap Box Derby was held. Children and teens competed in two different age/weight classes.

“Soap Box Derby is a non-profit STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education-based gravity racing program, said Star City Soap Box Derby Director Brianna Waldron. “It’s exciting; a lot of kids don’t realize, they’re like it’s not going to be fun, it’s not going to be fast, and then they get into the car and then they’re hooked.”

Racers drive down the hill at the Soap Box Derby track at Walrond Park (Photo: George Noleff)

The racers learn a lot about mechanics, they build and work on their braking systems, and they learn about geometry, physics, and aerodynamics because wind resistance, gravity, and being able to maintain a straight line plays a huge role in how fast they go.

The winners of the Star City race, Brayden Patterson of Eagle Rock and Blake Gardner of Greensboro, NC, will now advance to the All-American Soap Box Derby National Championship next month in Akron, Ohio.