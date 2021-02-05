Start Your Day: Feb. 5, 2021 is National Weatherpersons Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re starting a new feature where we highlight some of the events and people that make this day special.

February 5

Friday is National Weatherpersons Day. It’s a chance to recognize the hard work meteorologists put in to deliver the forecast each day.

The holiday also commemorates the birthday of John Jeffries, born on this date in 1744. He was a scientist and surgeon who is considered one of the first weather people. He kept records on weather from 1774 to 1816.

We are particularly fond of our team of meteorologists: Jerry Jackson, Alex Wasilenko, Jordyn Jenna, Zoe Mintz and David Sawyer. It’s not an easy job and they can be criticized for getting it right (and wrong). But their work is much appreciated here and to our viewers.

While you're at it, Looks like some (more) rain in the forecast here soon.

By the way, it’s also National Bubble Gum Day, National Wear Red Day and … National Shower with a Friend Day. Do with those facts what you may.

Friday is a banner day for famous soccer players. Cristiano Ronaldo is 35 and Neymar is 28. Both are among the top players in the world.

Speaking of sports, today is Hank Aaron’s birthday. He recently passed away. Click here for some photos that highlight his career and below for a reel of some of his great moments.

There’s been talk of Democrats contemplating the idea of packing the Supreme Court with extra judges. It won’t be the first time that’s been attempted.

On this date in 1937, President Franklin Roosevelt announced a plan to expand the Supreme Court to as many as 15 judges. Critics jumped on his plan, but by 1942, all but two justices were his appointees, making the move unnecessary.