Start Your Day: February 1, 2021

February 1

National Freedom Day is recognized on this day. On June 30, 1948, President Harry Truman signed a bill proclaiming February 1st as the first official National Freedom Day in the United States.

The day honors the signing by Abraham Lincoln of a joint House and Senate resolution that later became the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. President Lincoln signed the Amendment outlawing slavery on February 1, 1865.

Today is pop singer Harry Styles’ 26th birthday. It’s also the birthday of actor and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey (33), and actor Michael C. Hall (49) of “Dexter.”

On this date in 1790, the U.S. Supreme Court meets for the first time in the Royal Exchange Building on New York City’s Broad Street. Chief Justice John Jay of New York presided.