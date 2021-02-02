Start Your Day: February 2, 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re starting a new feature where we highlight some of the events and people that make this day special.

February 2

Today is National Groundhog Day. The big question for those who enjoy the event is whether the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa., will see his shadow. Will it be an early spring or six more weeks of winter?

The first Groundhog Day was in 1887.

There are other groundhog-related events like this in other places, including North Carolina. Sir Walter Raleigh pops his head out at noon in downtown Raleigh. You can even watch him live to see if he sees his shadow.

Don’t be confused between the day and the great movie of the same name.

If you’re hungry, it’s also National Tater Tot Day and National Heavenly Hash Day.

Model and actress Christie Brinkley turns 66 Tuesday. It’s also Duane “The Dog” Chapman’s 67th birthday and pop singer Shakira turns 43. Tuesday would have also been Farrah Fawcett’s birthday. She passed away in 2009.

On February 2, 1913, New York City’s Grand Central Terminal opens for the first time. The transportation hub as we know it today began construction in 1903.