Start Your Day: February 3, 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re starting a new feature this week where we highlight some of the events and people that make this day special.

February 3

National Missing Persons Day recognizes the attention of the country to locate and return those who are missing for a variety of reasons.

An estimated 2,300 people are reported missing daily. There are state and national organizations that work tirelessly to help find those who are reported missing.

North Carolina Center for Missing Persons

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

One of the most interesting cases revolved around Adam Walsh, who went missing on July 27, 1981. His father, John Walsh, became an advocate for victims of violent crimes and was the host of America’s Most Wanted.

Actress Isla Fisher turns 44. She’s the wife of “Borat,” Sacha Baron Cohen. It’s also Warwick Davis’ 50th birthday (he played Ewok Wicket in “Return of the Jedi.” Today would also have been Beau Biden’s birthday. He passed away in 2015.

On Feb. 3, 1959, “the music died” when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a plane crash in Iowa. The crash was blamed on bad weather and pilot error.