Start Your Day: February 4, 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’re starting a new feature where we highlight some of the events and people that make this day special.

February 4

Thursday is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day. It’s a day to remember those who drop off, pick up and ship the mail six days a week, 52 weeks a year.

The postal service has gotten a bad rap lately due to its budget shortfalls and all the issues related to the 2020 election. But it’s still one of the longest-running, if not the longest, organizations devoted to this kind of service.

If you’ve heard the phrase “Neither rain, or snow, nor death of night can keep us from our duty” is a phrase made famous by The Pony Express during their short existence of delivering the mail.

Some interesting facts from the U.S. Poastal Service:

In 1775, the Second Continental Congress established the Constitutional Post–the first organized mail service in America.

As the nation’s first Postmaster General, Benjamin Franklin established many of the conventions we are accustomed to today.

Postage stamps were invented in 1847.

On April 3, 1860, the famous Pony Express officially took off.

In 1863, free city delivery started, and in 1896, free rural delivery began.

In 1963, the Zip Code began.

One of the most famous of the Biden family, Hunter, is 50 on Thursday. Strangely enough, his brother, the late Beau Biden, was born on Feb. 3. He would have been 51.

It’s also musician Alice Cooper’s birthday along with NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor.

Rosa Parks was also born on this date in 1913.

Facebook was launched on this date in 2004. Some Harvard sophomore named Mark Zuckerberg launched The Facebook, a social media platform meant to connect students. It had over 1,000 people registered in one day.

It now has well over 2 billion monthly users now.

The social media giant was the inspiration for the 2010 film “The Social Network.” Movie fans are mixed on how good it was. This is definitely one of the best scenes … and not because it says so in the title. Warning: There is a little bit of language if you haven’t seen it.