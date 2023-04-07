GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you love Cadbury Creme Eggs, this could be something you want to try. Or maybe not.

Subway has collaborated with the Easter chocolate candy favorite company to launch this interesting sandwich just in time for Easter.

(Subway.com photo)

The 6-inch sandwich, available in the UK on Good Friday only, is made with Subway Italian white bread and has a chocolate creme egg melted right into the middle of it.

Some have already deemed it as “absolutely disgusting” or just harshly rejected it. Others declined it in a more gentle way stating they appreciate the creativity, but certainly won’t be waiting in line to get one. There are others who love it and wish it was served here in the US.

Only 500 of the sandwiches will be made and will be free at a few locations in England. It doesn’t look like the sandwich will be making its way to the United States anytime soon.