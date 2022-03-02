GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Do you associate luck with St. Patrick’s Day? If not, you’re not alone.

According to a recent study, 87 percent of people do not believe that luck is associated with St. Patrick’s Day. But 53 percent of people will still be wearing green. When it comes to four-leaf clovers, that’s another story.

The survey found the following things with regards to St. Patrick’s Day, luck and how people perceive it:

68% of people believe in “luck,” and even of those who don’t, 31% still abide by superstitions “just in case”

Top lucky beliefs among Americans: beginner’s luck, wishing on a shooting star, and throwing a coin into a fountain

Nearly 1 in 10 make decisions based on their horoscope

62% of people have spent time looking for four-leaf clovers

Other topics covered in the survey included beginner’s luck, knocking on wood, making a wish before blowing out candles and more.