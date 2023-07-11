(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Your suitcase is a drag.

Leave it at home.

After all, why pack what can be rented?

That’s what company officials at Japan Airlines (JAL) want you to know. And they are running an innovative trial program to prove their point.

JAL has teamed up with a global clothing company to provide airline passengers with the opportunity to rent clothing in lieu of lugging it in luggage.

The whole point is to save money.

Not just your money, but the airlines’. You save on checked baggage fees and potential lost luggage expenses, and the airline saves on fuel while leaving a lower carbon footprint.

That’s because clothing is heavy. It accounts for the vast majority of baggage content loaded in the aircraft’s baggage hold.

Fewer bags means less weight, which means less fuel consumed and lower CO2 emissions. This contributes to efficiency and ultimately saves the airline’s operating costs.

At this time, JAL passengers, bound for Japan, can pre-book clothing on the “Any Wear – Anywhere” website. They must book in advance, and provide flight information, clothing size, length and season of stay. The clothing will be delivered directly to their destination lodging.

According to a study by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the average Boeing 777-300 airliner is packed full of nearly 20,000 pounds of checked and carry-on bags. This weight is equal to an additional 110 passengers. So leaving your totes full of shoes, shirts and socks at home, can make a huge difference.

If the trial program, lasting through August 24, is successful, it may be made available throughout the world, via the “One World” Network which includes American Airlines.