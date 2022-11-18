RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Van Gogh, the one-eared dog rescued from a North Carolina fighting ring, has been adopted.

The fledging artist, whose works are part of a silent auction to raise money for a pet rescue, has a new home in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Jaclyn Gartner, founder of the rescue, Happily Furever After, told CBS 17 that he was adopted last week.

Van Gogh had moved into a new foster home in early November and his new pet mom, Jessica, fell in love and decided to adopt him, Gartner said.

Jessica hopes to continue Van Gogh’s passion for painting to continue to help raise money for the rescue.

Before arriving at Happily Furever After, Van Gogh was under the care of Orange County Animal Services.

He was saved from a dog-fighting ring where he was used as a bait dog. Van Gogh arrived at OCAS with a badly injured ear flap that was unrepairable and had to be removed leaving him with only one ear.

The rescue will officially announce his adoption Tuesday after completion of the online silent art auction.

