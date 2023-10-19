RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — ‘They got a brand new dance!’

Deputies working at the North Carolina State Fair took a moment to enjoy the sights and sounds Monday night.

Deputies and police officers dancing at the NC State Fair (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to their Facebook page of some of their deputies dancing to the Cupid Shuffle.

You can watch that video above.

According to the post, Halifax County deputies sign up to work the State Fair each year to provide safety and security.

“We work hard and we play hard!” the post said. “All work and no play is not acceptable. You have to enjoy what you do!”

The post identified two of the law enforcement officers dancing as Lt. Brown and Deputy Harrison with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

It said they can be seen in the middle.

“We are our community!” the sheriff’s office said.

‘Down, down, do your dance!’