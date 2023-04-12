GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County ferret has been found after being taken in a theft caught on video at a pet store in Graham.

At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, police say a man and woman stole a ferret from Dubey’s Pet World in Graham. Dubey’s Pet World released footage of the theft. In the video, a person reaches into the ferret enclosure, pulls out one of the ferrets and stuffs it into a bag. The two then walk out of the store without paying. Police say the ferret costs $349.99.

The store took to Facebook, asking for the public’s help in finding the culprits.

On Wednesday, good news arrived. Police had tracked down the ferret and brought it back to the store, where it will hopefully find a more-deserving permanent home.

Graham police return stolen ferret to Dubey’s Pet World in Graham. (Courtesy of Dubey’s Pet World)

“Thank you to the awesome community of Alamance County and to the law enforcement that was involved!” the store said. “We have our baby ferret back! You guys shared the post and we’re able to identify the people with a quickness. Thank you to everyone who reached out, shared, and commented on the video!”