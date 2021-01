WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two game wardens with Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism were able to free two whitetail deer who were locked together by their antlers..

The incident was caught last Thursday on body camera video. A bowhunter notified a warden about the entanglement.

Two game wardens responded, and one was able to free the locked deer by shooting part of the antler off.

The two deer weren’t hurt, and both quickly ran off after being freed.