GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Have you ever wanted to see what it looks like when an eel gets a checkup? The Greensboro Science Center has you covered.

On Wednesday, the science center posted video of Hulk the green moray eel getting her routine exam.

The Animal Care team did a blood draw, endoscopy, ultrasound and eye check, among other things.

Hulk was also measured and weighed — 84.1 inches long and 58.4 pounds!

Hulk was given a clean bill of health and returned to her home in Shark Reef.