Viral video shows older brother teaching younger brother how to calm down – and it works

(WCMH) – A mother’s video of her two young sons posted on Twitter is going viral.

The 20-second video posted by @Ashleyoutloud shows her 6-year-old son showing his 4-year-old brother how to relax by taking deep breaths and slowly exhaling.

The camera zooms in as the older child demonstrates the breathing technique. He takes a couple of deep breaths with his eyes closed, then can be heard saying, “breathe” as he opens his eyes and points to his brother to do the same.

My four year old was about to have a whole tantrum and my 6 year old helped him manage his breathing so he could calm down…. I’d say I’m doing freaking alright pic.twitter.com/wkGYPn0H4a — ♥️B⚘ O⚘ Y⚘ MOM♥️ (@Ashleyoutloud) March 15, 2021

The mother’s post reads, “My four year old was about to have a whole tantrum and my 6 year old helped him manage his breathing so he could calm down…. I’d say I’m doing freaking alright.”

In the post comments @Ashleyoutloud reveals more about what started her 4-year-old crying.

“… he wanted to play the Nintendo — if you have kids or have been around any you know they think it’s fully charged after being plugged for only a millisecond… anyway it wasn’t and he started having a little meltdown til big bro intervened,” she writes.

She also adds there was more to the scene than she was able to capture on her short video.

“Lol y’all would’ve LOST it had I recorded from the very beginning — My baby was all “I understand the pain I do but you just have to wait it’s not done yet” THEN I started recording lol,” she added in an additional comment.