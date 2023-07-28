RALEIGH, N.C. — Il Soon Park of Wake Forest tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Park bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Sheetz on South Franklin Street in Wake Forest.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

The 200X The Cash game launched in March 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Two $5 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.