RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Larry Banks of Garner tried his luck playing Cash 5 and won a $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion.

His good luck occurred Wednesday in the second drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.

He arrived at lottery headquarters last Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,250.

The Cash 5 Bonus Cash Drawing promotion runs through the entire month of November. The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket in a retail location receive an entry into the Bonus Cash drawing. Banks purchased his Cash 5 ticket from Steve’s Mini Mart on West Garner Road in Garner.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

For details on how $64.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wake County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.