CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deputy is being disciplined after his response to cars doing doughnuts on the road during a funeral in Chesterfield County on Saturday, March 4, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened on Highway 52 in front of Grooms Funeral Home.

Authorities said they received a call concerning reckless driving in front of the funeral home, and the deputy disciplined heard the call and responded to the scene.

That deputy ‘recently attended the funeral of a family member at Grooms Funeral Home and thought, because it was family involved, he could intervene.’

When he got back to the location, he saw a large crowd and several people spinning out and doing burnouts (as seen in the video below):

WATCH 📽️ | A deputy is being disciplined after his response to cars doing doughnuts on the road during a funeral in Chesterfield County on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Story: https://t.co/IFLz4btobY



(📸: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office) pic.twitter.com/uPur3nUBjJ — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) March 7, 2023

Officials said it took him eight to ten minutes to eliminate the crowd.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deemed the deputy’s response ‘inadequate’ and decided to discipline him.