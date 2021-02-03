WATCH: Lumberton hospital’s ‘Stayin’ Alive’ parody encourages COVID vaccines

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Doctors and staff members at one hospital in North Carolina are doing their part by encouraging people to get the COVID vaccine through a fun parody video.

UNC Health Southeastern created a lighthearted parody of the song “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees as a way to encourage people to get the vaccine when it is their turn.

The video, titled “Stayin’ Alive: A COVID-19 Vaccine Parody,” features the doctors and other staff treating patients with an oversized syringe of the vaccine while singing and dancing.

People ages 65 and over and healthcare workers who would like to schedule a first-dose vaccine appointment may call (910) 671-5395 or email their name, date of birth and phone number to vaccine@srmc.org to request an appointment in Lumberton or Pembroke.

To learn more about the vaccine, visit yourshot.org.

