WAXHAW, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s a party happening on Rocky Hollow Drive in Waxhaw.

“How old am I? I honestly, don’t know but I think it’s over 100,” said Patty Carbine.

After a few decades, it’s easy to lose track.

“102,” said Patty’s son, Jeff.

At 102, that’s a lot of years to count and a lot of stories to tell.

“Love her stories, her World War II stories, nurse stories,” laughed Patty’s neighbor, KC Costello. “All her stories.”

From Casablanca to the frontlines in Germany, Patty served as an Army Nurse during World War II.

On the day the war ended in Europe, Patty happened to be stationed in Munich. She and other nurses broke into Hitler’s apartment.

“This is a cup and saucer that came from his apartment,” remembered Patty, pointing to a small white cup with German on the bottom.

It can be hard to remember everything, it was a while ago.

“That’s me in the tent,” said Patty, pointing to an old newspaper picture. “They said, they came to take a picture in my tent because it was neat.”

But Patty has a secret. There’s a reason why she’s lived until 102.

“Here you go Mom,” said Jeff.

“What’s this?” smiled Patty.

“The martini keeps her going, absolutely,” said Jeff.

“Water?” asked Patty.

“A gin martini, or two, every single night of her life,” laughed KC. “She’s not a lush, but she always has a martini.”

Nope, it wasn’t water Jeff gave Patty, but her signature gin martini. Gin, straight up with one ice cube.

“Good!” laughed Patty.

Gin not only tastes good, but it’s also when the stories start flowing. Patty picked up her photo of her wedding day. At the time, there wasn’t any white fabric available.

“This is a brown suit, ugh. That was a wedding present,” said Patty. “It wasn’t wedding-like!”

At 102, Patty may be one of the last World War II Army nurses still around.

“There was supposed to be a bottle of scotch that the 27th Evac Hospital was saving for the last one standing,” said Jeff.

Sure, scotch is fine, but remember, this is Patty.

“If it was gin, she’d found it by now,” laughed Jeff.

As for that Party…

“March 17th, St. Patty’s Day,” said KC.

It may be St. Patty’s day, but really, it’s Patty’s 102nd birthday.

“I’ve been celebrating longer,” said Patty.

A toast to Patty on Patty’s Day.

Patty ate Key Lime Pie for her birthday, it’s her favorite. You’d think with all that green, she’d be Irish. But nope, Patty is Swiss.