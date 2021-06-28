‘We take care of each other’: Couple to renew wedding vows for 75th anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A couple in their 90’s plan to renew their vows on their 75th wedding anniversary.

Dorothy and Edward Alber said they met in 1941 at a roller skating rink. They’ve known each other since they were teenagers, and since that day, it’s been a lifetime of love.

“From there, we got married five years. It has been a ride ever since. We’ve had a lot of fun and a very wonderful life,” Alber said.

The couple exchanged “I do’s” 75 years ago and remember their love story like if it was yesterday. Edward said what took his breath away the day he met Dorothy was her beauty.

“She’s pretty. She’s beautiful. We danced a lot on skates,” he said.

The couple will be reaffirming their love for each other on Tuesday at their home in Myrtle Beach, where they’ll be surrounded by their loved ones.

“We have a minister that lives next door. He is going to marry us. He is going to take our vows again,” Edward Alber said.

The Albers share their secret to having a happy marriage.

“We take care of each other. We’ve never separated. He has had his health issues been there for him, and I have had a few things going with me too, and we weather it together,” Alber said.

Dorothy Alber said she already has her dress, and she’s going to the hair salon, all in preparation for the big day.