RALEIGH, N.C. — Here we go again.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as it now stands at $313 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

A winner Wednesday night could claim the jackpot as a $313 million annuity or $150.2 million in cash.

“While we are all rooting for a jackpot winner in North Carolina tonight, we still see lots of other great prizes won every drawing by North Carolinians,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Players should remember there are nine ways to win so check your tickets carefully after the drawing.”

Check out these numbers on how Powerball affects North Carolinians:

• $50,000: One lucky ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The ticket came from Mount Airy using Online Play

• 15,761: The total number of winning tickets in Monday’s drawing

• $6.2 million: The estimated amount raised for education on the current Powerball run

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.