CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many in Mecklenburg and Union counties saw a low-flying jet in the cloud-filled sky Wednesday.

Those residents’ eyes – and ears – did not deceive them. In fact, it was an F-16 fighter jet.

And according to the Stallings Police Department, it was getting in some practice for its appearance at the Duke Mayo Classic football game Saturday between UNC and South Carolina.

The flight tracker on ADS-B Exchange shows the jet making several loops around Mint Hill and Matthews, and even making a pass over Uptown.

So much going on this Saturday for the @DukesMayoBowl at @BofAstadium, so we broke it all down for you to plan ahead for @GamecockFB & @UNCFootball's 'Battle of the Carolinas.' 😘 More: https://t.co/uENoeuikF6 pic.twitter.com/idYeSSzHfX — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) August 28, 2023

There will be a flyover just before kickoff Saturday at Bank of America Stadium, the Charlotte Sports Foundation confirmed. Arriving from Shaw Air Force Base near Sumter, South Carolina, multiple jets will come as singer Darius Rucker – a noted Gamecock alum and supporter – will be performing the national anthem.

Singer Darius Rucker will perform the national anthem prior to the football game between UNC and South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 3. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

In addition to his rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, Rucker is also part of a trio of performers in the new version of ESPN’s “College Gameday” theme song. He joined Lainey Wilson and thecadillac3 for “Comin’ to Your City.”

“Gameday” will be live from Romare Bearden Park starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.