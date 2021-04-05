WILD CHASE: Blown tire ends stolen ambulance chase in Dallas

DALLAS (WFLA) – Dallas police captured a driver following a chase with a stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance on Monday afternoon when the ambulance appeared to get stuck and the driver tried to outrun police on foot.

Officials said the Dallas-Fire Rescue ambulance was stolen earlier in the day.

According to NBC Dallas, the man behind the wheel of the ambulance refused to stop and led police on a chase for nearly two hours that went through Dallas County north into Collin County and through the cities of Plano, McKinney, and Princeton.

The driver attempted to lose the police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers in a residential neighborhood, often going off-road and across lawns trying to escape.

The ambulance apparently bottomed out a curb and the driver quickly bailed out and tried to outrun police on foot while also trying to hold up his falling pants.

Moments later the man was cornered in a fenced in area and was taken into custody by several officers.

Police have yet to identify the driver.