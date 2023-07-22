RALEIGH, N.C. — Nathan Shuping of North Wilkesboro tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Shuping bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from Run-In 102 on Winkler Street in Wilkesboro.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wilkes County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.