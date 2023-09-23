RALEIGH, N.C. — William Watkins of North Wilkesboro took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Watkins bought his lucky Fire ticket from SAR Store on Boone Trail in North Wilkesboro.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,251.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wilkes County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.