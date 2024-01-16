RALEIGH, N.C. — George Rongotes Jr. of Wilmington tried his luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $154,166 jackpot.

Rongotes bought his lucky Double Win ticket on Jan. 3 from Ludus Social Club, a bar he owns, on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington.

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $308,332. Since Rongotes bought a $5 ticket, he received 50% of the progressive jackpot.

He arrived last Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $99,051.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Thursday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $225,000 and counting.

For details on how $11.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference with education programs in New Hanover County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.