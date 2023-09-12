RALEIGH, N.C. — Steven Bell of Wilmington took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Bell purchased his Mega Bucks ticket from the Circle K on Castle Hayne Road in Castle Hayne.

He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Mega Bucks debuted in June with eight $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.