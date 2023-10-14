RALEIGH, N.C. — James Sterling of Wilmington took a chance on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 prize in the Sept. 30 Powerball drawing.

Sterling bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Sterling arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,394.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.