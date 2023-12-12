RALEIGH, N.C. — Michael Guyton of Wilmington took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $200,000 prize in a new scratch-off game.

Guyton bought his lucky Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

The Emerald 8s game debuted this month with six $200,000 top prizes. Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibility campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out this blog to learn more.