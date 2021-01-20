Winston-Salem man runs 43 miles on 43rd birthday to raise money for people in need

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem’s Justin Bailey, we’ll call him the running man.

To celebrate his 43rd birthday, he ran 43 miles, with a little help from his friends.

“It was an opportunity to include something I love doing, running, bringing other people to run with me and also help raise money for a good cause,” Bailey said.

That good cause is HOPE, and this event was called 43 Miles for HOPE. HOPE stands for help our people eat. The Winston-Salem group provides over 1,000 meals and over 1,500 pounds of produce to children and families each weekend in the Winston-Salem area.

Fifty-two friends showed up to support Bailey and this cause.

After 7 hours, 39 minutes, 27 seconds, Bailey crossed the finish line: 43 miles on his 43rd birthday.

The event raised $6,565 that will go directly to HOPE.

Bailey is already planning a special run for next year’s 44th birthday.