Winston-Salem teen creates metal American flag work of art

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — American flags are lining neighborhoods and city streets ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

A symbol of independence that holds a lot of meaning to a Winston-Salem teenager who is using metal to create a patriotic work of art.

Demarcus Stinson, 18, hammered away at the finishing touches for his hand-crafted flag for Independence Day.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty intricate and represents this country,” Stinson said.

Working with his hands and building something is the outlet Stinson needed.

“I’ve overcome depression. I’ve overcome anxiety a little bit. I’ve overcome a lot of challenges,” he said.

Stinson is learning craftsmanship through an internship at Mixxer Community Makerspace in Winston-Salem.

“We had these red, white and blue cabinets out back and they really needed to go away. Something needed to be done with them, but we didn’t want to throw them in the trash,” Mixxer founder and Executive Director Alan Shelton said.

Stinson got an idea from there.

“He said, ‘Can we make a flag?’ I said that’s a good idea. Why don’t’ we just do that,” Shelton said.

The project is a first for Stinson.

“I’ve never dealt with metal nor tools before,” he said.

Stinson’s work is just the start of his future.

“I want to eventually go into the military and go for cybersecurity,” he said.

For now, his hand-crafted flag honors American’s freedom and the freedom Stinson has found at a place where you can create anything.

“Absolutely. Yeah. Very positive people. Very good atmosphere. For the situation that I’m in, a very good atmosphere for sure,” he said.

Stinson is a student at Winston-Salem Street School which partners with Mixxer Community Makerspace for its internship program.